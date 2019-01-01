About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes Jupiter CCell Cartridge Strain specific availability High quality material for extraction Triple tested Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method 300 Servings
About this strain
Romulan
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.