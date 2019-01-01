About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid Mulitple flavors available High quality material for extraction Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges Triple tested *not distilate but full spectrum oil*
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.