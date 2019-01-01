 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid Mulitple flavors available High quality material for extraction Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges Triple tested *not distilate but full spectrum oil*

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

The CO2 Company was founded in 2014 as an extraction company based out of Southern Oregon. Built upon a pillar of ethics that include safety, productivity, and innovation. With distribution locations in Medford and Portland, we provide quality products across the state at competitive prices. The CO2 Company was one of the first vape brands in the State of Oregon and has evolved into a state market leader. We continuously strive to create quality products that combine new and innovative technologies with traditional practices. The CO2 Company uses solvent free methods like supercritical and sub critical CO2 extraction for full spectrum and high terpene full cannabinoid extracts. We also use ethanol extraction methods for other product lines. We believe we represent the grassroots of culture and cannabis history, creating dynamic brands which cater to both our patients and recreational consumers.