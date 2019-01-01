.5g Purple Cadillac x PHK x Sweet Cookie Kush - Twax Joint with Kief - Indica
by The CO2 CompanyWrite a review
About this product
- Purple Cadillac Cannabis Flower x PHK Full Spectrum Oil x Sweet Cookie Kush Kief - Twax Joint with Kief - Indica THC% - 19.5% CBD% - <LOQ The Twax Joint is a top shelf pre-roll, filled with chronic indoor and outdoor buds, and coated in premium cannabis Full Spectrum oil. The CO2 Company joints are skillfully rolled with triple tested extracts to ensure a smooth and flavorful toke. Enjoy the High when flower meets oil.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.