About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid Mulitple flavors available High quality material for extraction Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges Triple tested *not distilate but full spectrum oil*
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Chem D.O.G.
Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.