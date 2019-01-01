About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid Mulitple flavors available High quality material for extraction Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges Triple tested *not distilate but full spectrum oil*
About this strain
Elvis
Elvis is a hybrid creation by Seedism that crosses AK-47 with a sativa-dominant phenotype of Skunk #1, known as The Pure. Its flavors are a sweet, earthy mix of skunky musk with an added spice from AK-47 that amplifies the complexity of the flavor profile. Elvis produces a burst of cerebral activity that provides a spark of creative juice and a mellow, relaxing body effect that calms anxieties.