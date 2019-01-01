About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid Mulitple flavors available High quality material for extraction Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges Triple tested *not distilate but full spectrum oil*
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.