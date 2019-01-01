About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid Mulitple flavors available High quality material for extraction Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges Triple tested *not distilate but full spectrum oil*
About this strain
LSD
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.