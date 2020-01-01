 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Golden Goat Cartridge 1g

by The CO2 Company

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

About this brand

The CO2 Company was founded in 2014 as an extraction company based out of Southern Oregon. Built upon a pillar of ethics that include safety, productivity, and innovation. With distribution locations in Medford and Portland, we provide quality products across the state at competitive prices. The CO2 Company was one of the first vape brands in the State of Oregon and has evolved into a state market leader. We continuously strive to create quality products that combine new and innovative technologies with traditional practices. The CO2 Company uses solvent free methods like supercritical and sub critical CO2 extraction for full spectrum and high terpene full cannabinoid extracts. We also use ethanol extraction methods for other product lines. We believe we represent the grassroots of culture and cannabis history, creating dynamic brands which cater to both our patients and recreational consumers.