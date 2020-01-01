 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Oregon Marionberry Cartridge 1g

by The CO2 Company

Fruitlust is produced by directly sourcing clean flower and trim from the network of farmers working cohesively with Emerald Family Farms and then processing it into raw oil also known as crude oil. This raw oil then gets refined through a machine called a short path where all fats, lipids, waxes, chlorophyll, and terpenes are stripped out leaving a very thick oil at around 96-98% THC. To reach the correct viscosity so that the oil is smooth and burns well out of each cartridge the oil is cut with a proprietary organic oil blend as well as the unique terpene profile added for each flavor of desired fruit. This leaves each individual cartridge with a THC level of anywhere between 58-62%. The terpenes used to reach the desired flavor for Fruitlust are all derived from organic fruit or organic botanicals to create the perfected flavor of each desired fruit.

The CO2 Company was founded in 2014 as an extraction company based out of Southern Oregon. Built upon a pillar of ethics that include safety, productivity, and innovation. With distribution locations in Medford and Portland, we provide quality products across the state at competitive prices. The CO2 Company was one of the first vape brands in the State of Oregon and has evolved into a state market leader. We continuously strive to create quality products that combine new and innovative technologies with traditional practices. The CO2 Company uses solvent free methods like supercritical and sub critical CO2 extraction for full spectrum and high terpene full cannabinoid extracts. We also use ethanol extraction methods for other product lines. We believe we represent the grassroots of culture and cannabis history, creating dynamic brands which cater to both our patients and recreational consumers.