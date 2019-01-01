About this product
Mama Lou's Tinctures are infused with Full Spectrum extracts and different ayurvedic blends targeting distinct effects that help your mind and body stay helthy and balanced. The Wellness blend helps support a healthy immune response and is known to reduce the risk of illness while improving your general well being. 1:1 Wellness Tinctures contain, Flax Seed, Turmeric, Holy basil, Ginger lily, Spearmint, Lemongrass, Ginger, Amla, Tinospora cordifolia, Elcipta alba. Suggested for day-time & night-time use. Tinctures are formulated with organic alcohol, coconut oil and distilled water. Directions: Mix with cold or hot beverage to dilute the flavor without losing the blend’s potency 1ml Syringe, Contains 1 serving.
