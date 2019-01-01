About this product
Mama Lou's Tinctures are infused with Full Spectrum extracts with different ayurvedic blends targeting distinct effects that help your mind and body stay healthy and balanced. The Energy blend supports stamina, energy, and general well being, while simultaneously helping to maintain a healthy energy level with out stimulants. THC Energy contains, Flax seed, Celastrus Paniculatus, Turmeric, Bacopa Monnieri, and Pandanus. Suggested for day-time & night-time use. Tinctures are formulated with organic alcohol, coconut oil and distilled water. Directions: Mix with cold or hot beverage to dilute the flavor without losing the blend’s potency 1ml Syringes, Contains 1 servings.
