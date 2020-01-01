The Center for Palliative Care was Washington's first licensed Cannabis dispensary that emerged only with the support of Washington's early medical Cannabis community. Each day we held one-on-one conversations with Washington state authorized medical cannabis patients to: - build products they could trust - - ask questions about their experience - - make the products more effective - Over 88 million mg's of Cannabinoid content were utilized by patients from 2008-2016 and they helped us develop a line of over 25 unique products. We worked with young and old, do-it-yourself organic gardeners, primary care physicians, oncologists, nuerologists, city and state officials, and the bold medical Cannabis pioneers of Washington state. Our mission is to deliver the knowledge you want, the wellness you need.