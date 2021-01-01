Marathon OG
Marathon OG is a potent indica marijuana strain bred from a cross of OG Kush. Marathon OG produces euphoric and relaxing effects that may overwhelm a novice consumer. This strain features flavors like lemon, earth and spice. Medical marijuana patients choose Marathon OG to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and pain. Fun Fact: this strain was selected for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, its name a homage to his series of famous mixtapes.
