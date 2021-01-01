 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Marathon OG
Indica

Marathon OG

by The Cure Company

Write a review
The Cure Company Cannabis Flower Marathon OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Marathon OG by The Cure Company

About this brand

The Cure Company Logo

About this strain

Marathon OG

Marathon OG

Marathon OG is a potent indica marijuana strain bred from a cross of OG Kush. Marathon OG produces euphoric and relaxing effects that may overwhelm a novice consumer. This strain features flavors like lemon, earth and spice. Medical marijuana patients choose Marathon OG to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and pain. Fun Fact: this strain was selected for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, its name a homage to his series of famous mixtapes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review