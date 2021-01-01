 Loading…

Indica

Mars OG

by The Cure Company

The Cure Company Cannabis Flower Mars OG

About this product

Mars OG by The Cure Company

About this brand

About this strain

Mars OG

Mars OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Mars OG is one spacey indica. Coming out of the California Bay Area, Mars OG has been given its planetary name in reference to its growing conditions. Planetary strains refer to strains which began indoors and were moved outdoors to complete the grow cycle in more natural conditions. The end result is a dense bud with a high flower-to-leaf ratio that produces a heavy-handed body buzz. With a hearty, thick taste and pungent smell, Mars OG will take away your pains and easily put you to sleep.

