 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. XXX OG
Indica

XXX OG

by The Cure Company

Write a review
The Cure Company Cannabis Flower XXX OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

XXX OG by The Cure Company

About this brand

The Cure Company Logo

About this strain

XXX OG

XXX OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review