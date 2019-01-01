710 WHIP - Analog Electric Nail (E-Nail) Set w/ Ceramic Coil and 14mm/18mm Domeless Nail
WHATS INCLUDED: 1 x Analog Power Cord - Temperature Range = Max 750F 1 x Flat Ceramic Heater 1 x Domeless Ceramic Nail (Works with 14mm & 18mm Male & Female Joints) - 3 Parts 1 x Ceramic Carb Cap for Domeless Nail 1 x Drawstring for Securing Wire 1 x Instruction Manual
The Dab Lab, LLC was founded in 2011. Our main goal is to bring you the best scientific and artistic glass available on the market! We specialize in dab rigs, but also offer a supreme line-up of tubes/bongs for use with herbs. We strive to bring you new innovative products, as well as fully functional staples in the industry!