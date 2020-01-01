 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cherry Mender

Created by crossing The Remedy with Sour Bubble, Cherry Mender is an indica-dominant strain with a 3:2 ratio of THC to CBD. It has a light aroma of cherry blossoms while the buds are dense with a light key lime green color. Cherry Mender is a perfect strain for new consumers as the lower THC content combined with CBD produces a softer high with relaxing effects.

