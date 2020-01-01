GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG combine to create Flaming Cookies, a potent indica strain that delivers a thick fog of cerebral euphoria. Woody, earthy, and diesel flavors give away this strain’s OG lineage, with an added hint of minty eucalyptus. Scorching orange hairs burst from this indica’s dark buds, giving the flowers themselves an almost fire-like appearance.