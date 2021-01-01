 Loading…
Indica

Moon Walk

by The Farm

The Farm Cannabis Flower Moon Walk

Moon Walk

Moon Walk
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Produced by The Farm Genetics, Moon Walk an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Purple Cow with Square Dance. With its calming effects, this strain is perfect for anyone looking for a balanced indica to feel at ease after a long day of work or play. Moon Walk’s flavor is spicy with memorable citrus notes, and its buds are dark green with purple accents shaded by dark orange hairs.

