1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 24 other stores nearby
Feel Blissed blends premium cannabis extract with euphoric natural flavors. Take a bite and prepare to surf that giant wave of 'feel good.' Contains juicy blackberry extract for daydreaming of dancing in fields of flowers.
Be the first to review this product.