  5. Feel Blissed Blackberry Lozenge 100mg 10-pack

Feel Blissed Blackberry Lozenge 100mg 10-pack

by The Feel Collection

The Feel Collection Edibles Candy Feel Blissed Blackberry Lozenge 100mg 10-pack
The Feel Collection Edibles Candy Feel Blissed Blackberry Lozenge 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Feel Blissed blends premium cannabis extract with euphoric natural flavors. Take a bite and prepare to surf that giant wave of 'feel good.' Contains juicy blackberry extract for daydreaming of dancing in fields of flowers.

About this brand

Created by badass women for badass women. The Feel Collection™ blends cannabis extracts with natural ingredients to make every day a little more heck yeah. Our products fuse premium cannabis with natural essential oils which make you feel good on the inside and help you to feel more vibrant on the outside.