About this product
A route to renewal, this blend of cannabis extract, essential oils and grapeseed oil may help to temporarily promote comfort. Tinctures are oil-based cannabis extracts that isolate specific cannabinoids. Every Feel Collection tincture is infused with a unique blend of essential oils to awaken additional benefits. The Feel Collection uses grape seed oil as a tincture medium because it’s easy to digest, high in vitamin E and antioxidants, and flavorless to ensure efficacy. A clearly marked dropper makes for easy dosing directly under your tongue or adding to your preferred food or drink.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.