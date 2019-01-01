About this product

A route to renewal, this blend of cannabis extract, essential oils and grapeseed oil may help to temporarily promote comfort. Made with organic ginger root, organic lemon myrtle, and organic peppermint. Tinctures are oil-based cannabis extracts that isolate specific cannabinoids. Every Feel Collection tincture is infused with a unique blend of essential oils to awaken additional benefits. The Feel Collection uses grape seed oil as a tincture medium because it’s easy to digest, high in vitamin E and antioxidants, and flavorless to ensure efficacy. A clearly marked dropper makes for easy dosing directly under your tongue or adding to your preferred food or drink.