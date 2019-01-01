About this product

A road to restfulness, this blend of cannabis extract, essential oils and grapeseed oil may help to temporarily promote rest. Made with organic chamomile, organic peppermint, organic absolute honey, and spearmint. Tinctures are oil-based cannabis extracts that isolate specific cannabinoids. Every Feel Collection tincture is infused with a unique blend of essential oils to awaken additional benefits. The Feel Collection uses grape seed oil as a tincture medium because it’s easy to digest, high in vitamin E and antioxidants, and flavorless to ensure efficacy. A clearly marked dropper makes for easy dosing directly under your tongue or adding to your preferred food or drink.