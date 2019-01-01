 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Lighters
  5. Alien

Alien

by The Flame X

Write a review
The Flame X Smoking Lighters Alien
The Flame X Smoking Lighters Alien
The Flame X Smoking Lighters Alien
The Flame X Smoking Lighters Alien

$34.99MSRP

About this product

Alien The Flame X is an Electric Lighter, also known as Plasma Lighter, it does not contain any Gas or Butane as it uses Electricity to light up things. By using electricity instead of dangerous gas, it's completely Windproof and USB Rechargeable via any USB Port (cable included). Get ready to make the switch!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Flame X Logo
The Flame X is a Revolutionary Electric Lighter that uses Electricity instead of dangerous flammable Gas. Also It's Windproof and USB Rechargeable!