  5. Banana Punch Bubble Blunt™ 1.1g

Banana Punch Bubble Blunt™ 1.1g

by The Flower Collective

The Flower Collective Cannabis Pre-rolls Banana Punch Bubble Blunt™ 1.1g

About this product

Deep in the glacier-formed basin of Nederland, time-honored Colorado traditions and the experience of a town known for craft cannabis are rolled into one. TFC Bubble Blunts™ will entertain a party of vacationers or blitz the most discerning of solo tokers. We start with strain specific flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp blunt cones with wooden tips and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.

About this strain

Banana Punch

Banana Punch
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch crosses Banana OG and Purple Punch. It has a hazy, tropical flavor with notes of banana and freshly cut pineapple. Regarded as a heavier strain, Banana Punch may deliver a long-lasting, tranquil high from head to toe.

About this brand

The Flower Collective Logo
Purveyors of puff. TFC sells solvent-free Bubble Joints™, Bubble Blunts™, Bubble Hash, and Rosin.