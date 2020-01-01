Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
$22.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TFC Bubble Blunts™ will entertain a party of vacationers or blitz the most discerning of solo tokers. We start with flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp blunt cones with wooden tips and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.
Be the first to review this product.