Bubble Blunts™ Indica

by The Flower Collective

Bubble Blunts™ Indica

$22.00MSRP

About this product

TFC Bubble Blunts™ will entertain a party of vacationers or blitz the most discerning of solo tokers. We start with flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp blunt cones with wooden tips and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.

About this brand

The Flower Collective
The Flower Collective sells solvent-free Bubble Joints™, Bubble Blunts™, Bubble Hash, and Rosin.

