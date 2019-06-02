Flowerchild78
on June 2nd, 2019
Got some of these at my local dispensary good when you need that THC pick up
TFC Bubble Joints™ capture the essence of each cannabis strain. We start with strain specific flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp cones and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.
