  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Bubble Joints™

Bubble Joints™

by The Flower Collective

TFC Bubble Joints™ capture the essence of each cannabis strain. We start with strain specific flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp cones and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.

Flowerchild78

Got some of these at my local dispensary good when you need that THC pick up

Purveyors of puff. TFC sells solvent-free Bubble Joints™, Bubble Blunts™, Bubble Hash, and Rosin.