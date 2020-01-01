About this product

Deep in the glacier-formed basin of Nederland, time-honored Colorado traditions and the experience of a town known for craft cannabis are rolled into one. TFC Bubble Blunts™ will entertain a party of vacationers or blitz the most discerning of solo tokers. We start with strain specific flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp blunt cones with wooden tips and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.