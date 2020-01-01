 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by The Flower Collective

About this product

TFC Bubble Joints™ capture the essence of each cannabis strain. We start with strain specific flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp cones and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.

About this strain

East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.

 

About this brand

Purveyors of puff. TFC sells solvent-free Bubble Joints™, Bubble Blunts™, Bubble Hash, and Rosin.