Chem 4 OG x The White Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Grow West Cannabis Company
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
TFC Bubble Joints™ capture the essence of each cannabis strain. We start with strain specific flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp cones and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.
This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.