  5. Flo Bubble Joint™ 0.7g

Flo Bubble Joint™ 0.7g

by The Flower Collective

TFC Bubble Joints™ capture the essence of each cannabis strain. We start with strain specific flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp cones and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.

Flo

Flo

This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought. 

Purveyors of puff. TFC sells solvent-free Bubble Joints™, Bubble Blunts™, Bubble Hash, and Rosin.