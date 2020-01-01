About this product

Our rosin is a dabber’s delight. It’s the strongest product we sell and is as natural as it gets. No solvents. No hydrocarbons. No nothing that shouldn’t be there. That’s because we extract from our superior-quality Bubble Hash using a mechanical process that concentrates the cannabinoids and preserves the aromatic terpenes. High pressure plus low temperature equals a flavorful rosin with a THC load that breaks the scales. We offer a rotating lineup of strains in three distinct classifications: Sativa, Indica and Hybrid. But why choose? The highs differ, but we think one adjective fits them all: Wow! (OK, so that’s not an adjective. We’re growers not grammar cops.)