Jungle Cake Bubble Joint™ 0.7g

by The Flower Collective

About this product

TFC Bubble Joints™ capture the essence of each cannabis strain. We start with strain specific flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp cones and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.

About this strain

Jungle Cake

Jungle Cake

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jungle Cake crosses White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake.

About this brand

The Flower Collective Logo
Purveyors of puff. TFC sells solvent-free Bubble Joints™, Bubble Blunts™, Bubble Hash, and Rosin.