Chem 4 OG x The White Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Grow West Cannabis Company
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Deep in the glacier-formed basin of Nederland, time-honored Colorado traditions and the experience of a town known for craft cannabis are rolled into one. TFC Bubble Blunts™ will entertain a party of vacationers or blitz the most discerning of solo tokers. We start with strain specific flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp blunt cones with wooden tips and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.
Be the first to review this product.
The ReCon is a perfect blend of two parts LA Confidential and one part Cannadential. The Cannadential father was chosen for it’s indica traits and at times, the ReCon seems stronger than even the LA Confidential. There is plenty of magic in this cross for sure!