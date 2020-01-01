 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sativa Rosin 1g

by The Flower Collective

The Flower Collective Concentrates Solventless Sativa Rosin 1g

About this product

Our rosin is a dabber’s delight. It’s the strongest product we sell and is as natural as it gets. No solvents. No hydrocarbons. No nothing that shouldn’t be there. That’s because we extract from our superior-quality Bubble Hash using a mechanical process that concentrates the cannabinoids and preserves the aromatic terpenes. High pressure plus low temperature equals a flavorful rosin with a THC load that breaks the scales.

About this brand

The Flower Collective Logo
Purveyors of puff. TFC sells solvent-free Bubble Joints™, Bubble Blunts™, Bubble Hash, and Rosin.