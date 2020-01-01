Chem 4 OG x The White Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Grow West Cannabis Company
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
TFC Bubble Joints™ capture the essence of each cannabis strain. We start with strain specific flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp cones and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.