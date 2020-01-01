 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  White Lightning Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

White Lightning Pre-Roll 1g

by The Good

The Good Cannabis Pre-rolls White Lightning Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

White Lightning

White Lightning

Bred by British Columbia Seed Company, White Lightning is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines White Widow and Northern Lights #5. Though counterbalanced by White Widow’s hybrid genetics, White Lightning induces a deep indica calm that relieves pain, nausea, and anxiety. Dusted in a heavy coat of sugary trichome crystals, White Lightning has a sweet, fruity aroma with floral, skunky undertones. Among the most common conditions treated with White Lightning are multiple sclerosis, insomnia, anorexia, Parkinson’s, and the side effects of chemotherapy. White Lightning flowers in 8 weeks, and grows best in hydroponic systems and sea of green environments.

 

