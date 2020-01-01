 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Medical Cannabis Chocolate Bar

by The Green Cacao Company

The Green Cacao Company Edibles Chocolates Medical Cannabis Chocolate Bar

The Green Cacao Company specializes in high end cannabis raw chocolates made almost entirely with organically grown and 'superfood' (nutrient dense) ingredients with a low glycemic index (safe for diabetics). In addition to the cannabis, the raw cacao they use has a structure that mimics cannabinoids and creates results similar to a sativa (which can trigger a significant release of seratonin, dopamine, and endorphin). Green Cacao chocolates are made with a number of nutritional super foods to make this one amazing experience even without the cannabis! The chocolates are agave, sugar, dairy, and gluten-free. Raw cacao is perishable and best stored in a refrigerator; move them to a freezer after the sell-by date. We recommend leaving out for an hour or two before eating, as they taste best at room temperature! The chocolate is made in small bars, easily breakable into six pieces. Varities include: Indica & Sativa bars with 90mg THC, CBD-rich 2:1 bars with 30mg CBD / 15mg THC , and CBD X-TRA rich 12:1 Bars contain 60mg CBD / 5mg THC.

About this brand

The Green Cacao Company endorses a multi-faceted approach to health and self care, including: diet & nutrition, exercise & movement, contemplative practice, creative expression, time spent in nature & the well- informed use all medicines. In addition to theobroma cacao & outdoor whole plant cannabis, a range of botanical & organically grown superfoods are included in each bar. Each ingredient offers wellness benefits ~ we do not use fillers. Based on the principal that human wellbeing is dependent upon the health of our environment, NON GMO & ORGANICALLY GROWN ingredients are always first choice when sourcing. And, our packaging is made with post consumer waste & biodegradable materials, such as plant-based cellulose, not plastic. TGCC is committed to creating edibles responsibly. We develop top shelf, plant-based, nutrient-dense, healthy & delicious products. Each botanical ingredient we use offers wellness benefits ~ it’s all ‘plant medicine’.