 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Palo Santo Incense Sticks

Palo Santo Incense Sticks

by The Green Cannabis Co.

Write a review
The Green Cannabis Co. Other Miscellaneous Palo Santo Incense Sticks
The Green Cannabis Co. Other Miscellaneous Palo Santo Incense Sticks
The Green Cannabis Co. Other Miscellaneous Palo Santo Incense Sticks
The Green Cannabis Co. Other Miscellaneous Palo Santo Incense Sticks
The Green Cannabis Co. Other Miscellaneous Palo Santo Incense Sticks

$23.50MSRP

About this product

Light one more thing after you’re lit. Each jar contains 6 2-inch pieces. The sticks can be lit and relit multiple times. Once the sticks are done reuse the jar for storing flower. Please do not discard. The Palo Santo wood is collected and harvested 100% sustainably. Fallen trees and branches of the Palo Santo Tree are left to dry and cure in the forest for a period of five to seven years before being collected, time for the resin to crystallize and reveal this subtle and calming fragrance. Can be used after sessions or whenever you need a lift.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Green Cannabis Co. Logo
Hand-made, eco-ethical and sustainable accessories.