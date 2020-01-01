About this product

Light one more thing after you’re lit. Each jar contains 6 2-inch pieces. The sticks can be lit and relit multiple times. Once the sticks are done reuse the jar for storing flower. Please do not discard. The Palo Santo wood is collected and harvested 100% sustainably. Fallen trees and branches of the Palo Santo Tree are left to dry and cure in the forest for a period of five to seven years before being collected, time for the resin to crystallize and reveal this subtle and calming fragrance. Can be used after sessions or whenever you need a lift.