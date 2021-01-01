 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Haze
Hybrid

Blueberry Haze

by The Green Halo

Write a review
The Green Halo Cannabis Flower Blueberry Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blueberry Haze by The Green Halo

About this brand

The Green Halo Logo
We are a State of Arizona approved medical marijuana dispensary dedicated to wellness by offering the finest organic strains, delectable edibles, and related products in a safe and caring environment. Our knowledgeable and compassionate staff is ready to answer your questions and to serve you.

About this strain

Blueberry Haze

Blueberry Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review