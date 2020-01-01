SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our Pain Re-leaf Ointment provides topical relief for pain, minor burns, and rashes. This cannabis-based ointment is a universal healing preparation with multiple effects. It has proven to be efficient for the treatment of burns, eczema, psoriasis and fungus. We combine almond oil, avocado oil and coconut oil with Shea butter, cocoa butter and beeswax, plus other all-natural ingredients.
Be the first to review this product.