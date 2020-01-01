About this product

Our Pain Re-leaf Ointment provides topical relief for pain, minor burns, and rashes. This cannabis-based ointment is a universal healing preparation with multiple effects. It has proven to be efficient for the treatment of burns, eczema, psoriasis and fungus. We combine almond oil, avocado oil and coconut oil with Shea butter, cocoa butter and beeswax, plus other all-natural ingredients.