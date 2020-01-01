 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pain Releaf Ointment 700mg 4oz

by The Green Halo Edibles

The Green Halo Edibles Topicals Balms Pain Releaf Ointment 700mg 4oz

About this product

Our Pain Re-leaf Ointment provides topical relief for pain, minor burns, and rashes. This cannabis-based ointment is a universal healing preparation with multiple effects. It has proven to be efficient for the treatment of burns, eczema, psoriasis and fungus. We combine almond oil, avocado oil and coconut oil with Shea butter, cocoa butter and beeswax, plus other all-natural ingredients.

About this brand

The Green Halo Edibles Logo