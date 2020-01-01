 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Valley Fever

Valley Fever

by The Green Halo

Write a review
The Green Halo Cannabis Flower Valley Fever

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Don't let the name scare you away! - Valley Fever is a strain that has been around for a long time. Crossed with SFV OG and an unknown powerhouse, Valley Fever tends to sit right in the middle as a 50/50 hybrid. A gentle, mellow surge of euphoria melts with calming effects that helps boost mood that is great for day or nighttime use; Valley Fever also offers a frosty trichome body that provides an abundance of resin, so she may make you cough!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Green Halo Logo
We are a State of Arizona approved medical marijuana dispensary dedicated to wellness by offering the finest organic strains, delectable edibles, and related products in a safe and caring environment. Our knowledgeable and compassionate staff is ready to answer your questions and to serve you.