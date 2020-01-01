 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wild Cookies

Wild Cookies

by The Green Halo

Write a review
The Green Halo Cannabis Flower Wild Cookies

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hybrid Animal Cookies x Jelly Breath It is a great strain for end of day use due to its sedative properties. On the nose, Wild Cookies is skunky, earthy, and musky, with detectible notes of pine on the exhale. The smooth smoke gives way to immediate and full-bodied calming effects, that come along with a mild euphoria and elevated mood. Some users report experiencing an increase in energy and stimulation, day, but being true to it's indica nature, this strain is recommended for night-time use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Green Halo Logo
We are a State of Arizona approved medical marijuana dispensary dedicated to wellness by offering the finest organic strains, delectable edibles, and related products in a safe and caring environment. Our knowledgeable and compassionate staff is ready to answer your questions and to serve you.