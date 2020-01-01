About this product

Hybrid Animal Cookies x Jelly Breath It is a great strain for end of day use due to its sedative properties. On the nose, Wild Cookies is skunky, earthy, and musky, with detectible notes of pine on the exhale. The smooth smoke gives way to immediate and full-bodied calming effects, that come along with a mild euphoria and elevated mood. Some users report experiencing an increase in energy and stimulation, day, but being true to it's indica nature, this strain is recommended for night-time use.