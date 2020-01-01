The Greenery

About this product

Sativa dominant. Golden Goat (Hawaiian Romulan X Island Sweet Skunk): This golden-green strain is shaggy like a goat when it’s ready to harvest, and the flavor is simultaneously sweet, spicy, sour, and tropical. The high is complex and ubiquitous throughout the body and head, and it doesn’t rob you of energy or gumption. This one is a budtender favorite. Greenery Grown! In a 1 gram pre-roll.