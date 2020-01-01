 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Golden Goat Pre-Roll 1g

by The Greenery

The Greenery Cannabis Pre-rolls Golden Goat Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Sativa dominant. Golden Goat (Hawaiian Romulan X Island Sweet Skunk): This golden-green strain is shaggy like a goat when it’s ready to harvest, and the flavor is simultaneously sweet, spicy, sour, and tropical. The high is complex and ubiquitous throughout the body and head, and it doesn’t rob you of energy or gumption. This one is a budtender favorite. Greenery Grown! In a 1 gram pre-roll.

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

About this brand

The Greenery