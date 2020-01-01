 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chemmy Jones X Chem Dawg #4 Bubble Hash 1g

by The Greenery Hash Factory

The Greenery Hash Factory Concentrates Solventless Chemmy Jones X Chem Dawg #4 Bubble Hash 1g

Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is crafted by submerging fresh flower in an ice water bath to freeze the trichomes. The brittle trichomes are then mechanically agitated which separates the cannabinoid-rich trichomes from the rest of the flower.

About this brand

The Greenery Hash Factory skillfully crafts solvent-less extracts with exceptionally-grown cannabis, along with a nod to tradition for an authentic concentrate. Through recreating the classics like Kief Brick, Lebanese Hash, and Moroccan Hash, along with modern counterparts such as Bubble Hash and Infused Flower (commonly referred to as Caviar), we blend tradition, artistry, and technology for quality hash you can love and trust. Our extraction methods concentrate cannabis’s richest features to enhance potency without introducing solvents that sacrifice the plant’s native chemical structure. The result is a cleaner concentrate that naturally enhances the terpene and cannabinoid profiles inherent to premium cannabis.