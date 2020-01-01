 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Citral Glue Moroccan Hash 1g

by The Greenery Hash Factory

Citral Glue Moroccan Hash 1g

About this product

About this strain

Citral Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss. 

About this brand

The Greenery Hash Factory skillfully crafts solvent-less extracts with exceptionally-grown cannabis, along with a nod to tradition for an authentic concentrate. Through recreating the classics like Kief Brick, Lebanese Hash, and Moroccan Hash, along with modern counterparts such as Bubble Hash and Infused Flower (commonly referred to as Caviar), we blend tradition, artistry, and technology for quality hash you can love and trust. Our extraction methods concentrate cannabis’s richest features to enhance potency without introducing solvents that sacrifice the plant’s native chemical structure. The result is a cleaner concentrate that naturally enhances the terpene and cannabinoid profiles inherent to premium cannabis.