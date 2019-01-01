 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by The Greenery Hash Factory

Rosin is made via a solvent-less extraction process using heat and extreme pressure to squeeze the cannabinoid resin from the plant, just like the process used to make essential oils. The final product ranges in consistency depending on the level of heat used; the lower the heat, the more waxy or oily the concentrate. Higher temperatures create a shatter-like concentrate.

The Greenery Hash Factory skillfully crafts solvent-less extracts with exceptionally-grown cannabis, along with a nod to tradition for an authentic concentrate. Through recreating the classics like Kief Brick, Lebanese Hash, and Moroccan Hash, along with modern counterparts such as Rosin, Bubble Hash, and Infused Flower (commonly referred to as Caviar), we blend tradition, artistry, and technology for quality hash you can love and trust. Our extraction methods concentrate cannabis’s richest features to enhance potency without introducing solvents that sacrifice the plant’s native chemical structure. The result is a cleaner concentrate that naturally enhances the terpene and cannabinoid profiles inherent to premium cannabis.