 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Frozen
  5. Cream Boutiques-Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream 50mg

Cream Boutiques-Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream 50mg

by Curaleaf

Write a review
Curaleaf Edibles Frozen Cream Boutiques-Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream 50mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cream Boutiques-Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream 50mg by Curaleaf

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.