 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. Non Stick Ceramic Coated Grinder - Black

Non Stick Ceramic Coated Grinder - Black

by The Groovy Cat

Skip to Reviews
5.01
The Groovy Cat Smoking Grinders Non Stick Ceramic Coated Grinder - Black
The Groovy Cat Smoking Grinders Non Stick Ceramic Coated Grinder - Black

$40.00MSRP

About this product

It's a Totally Groovy Grinder! This non stick grinder is 4 pieces and coated with a high quality ceramic so it won't bind up and stick over time. It's 2.5 inches in diameter so it's easier to hold than smaller grinders. You can grind enough for an entire session with just one load. This high quality grinder comes with a travel bag, brush, glass tip and keef scraping tool. This will fast become your favorite grinder!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

The Groovy Cat Logo
We're a groovy little online 420 accessory shop providing customers with water pipes, pipes, vaporizers, dabbing supplies, hand made jewelry, and clothing