Wooden Dabbing Storage Box

by The Groovy Cat

$25.00MSRP

About this product

This wooden dab storage box comes with 3 silicone containers. Two 5 ml silicone containers and one 7 ml silicone container. A silicone dabbing mat and dab tool round out the contents. The box is magnetic to keep the lid in place. We offer Free Shipping on all items in our store.

ThaKiefThief

Everything you'd need to store your dab collection and protect from young ones :)

About this brand

We're a groovy little online 420 accessory shop providing customers with water pipes, pipes, vaporizers, dabbing supplies, hand made jewelry, and clothing