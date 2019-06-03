ThaKiefThief
on June 3rd, 2019
Everything you'd need to store your dab collection and protect from young ones :)
This wooden dab storage box comes with 3 silicone containers. Two 5 ml silicone containers and one 7 ml silicone container. A silicone dabbing mat and dab tool round out the contents. The box is magnetic to keep the lid in place. We offer Free Shipping on all items in our store.
